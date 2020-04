Beginning Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the West Dodge Expressway will experience closures of the inside lanes at 144th Street for overhead street lighting repair work. It in effect for three (3) days.

Work in the Westbound lane will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work in the Eastbound lane will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The lanes will reopen when work is not being performed.