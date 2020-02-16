Dodge County officials update public on flooding threat

At least 30 homes were threatened by the floodwaters but now county officials say the threat of flooding has dropped off.

The water has receded, and while the sheriff doesn’t know when the ice jam will break up completely, he says today’s warm weather will speed up the process.

He isn’t expecting it to get worse at this time but he’s still encouraging residents to have important documents and overnight bags ready Incase the unexpected happens.

Ridge Land Avenue is the only road completely blocked off.

The sheriffs actually told us it’s not all that odd for the time of year.

"We have low land flooding in this area with the events that happened last year people are a little bit more on edge with the water coming up which is understandable especially with all the devastation we had last year," said Sheriff Steeve Heaven.

