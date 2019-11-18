Dodge County deputy facing federal fraud charges resigns

A Dodge County Sheriff's deputy, indicted last month on accusations he opened a tactical gear store with millions of dollars in fake contracts, has turned in his badge, sources tell 6 News.

Craig Harbaugh, a Dodge County Sheriff's investigator and owner of now-closed Tactical Solutions Gear store in Fremont, resigned Monday.

According to the FBI indictment issued Oct. 22, Harbaugh used fake contracts and photos to hide a nearly $11 million fraud. Harbaugh was released from jail the next day after promising he would remove all guns from his home and not contact any of the victims.

Harbaugh is charged with 13 counts of wire fraud, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison; and two counts of bank fraud, which carries a 30-year maximum sentence.

