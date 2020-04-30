Doctors raise concern over fewer stroke, heart attack patients

Fewer people are seeking help for heart attacks and strokes during the pandemic and it has doctors seriously concerned.

Neurologists have seen almost 40-percent fewer stroke patients compared to this time last year. And that number is more than half the heart attack patients during that same time.

Doctors say these medical emergencies are time-sensitive and delaying help or treatment at a hospital could lead to lifelong health issues.

Safety measures are in place at hospitals, so the doctors don't want people to put the fear of COVID-19 over their personal health.

"DR. Pierre Fayad a Neurologist at UNMC said, "People are becoming more fearful of the virus rather than fearful of the deficits that will come out of heart attack or stroke which is astounding."

Dr. Daniel Anderson, a Cardiologist at UNMC said, "There's nothing worse than ignoring a symptom or minimizing a symptom and wishing you hadn't because now life is different for the rest of your life. So get seen, and get it taken care of."

Doctors are urging us to be aware of key symptoms. For a stroke, it's a sudden loss of strength and sensation on one side of the body, loss of balance, speech, and vision.

For heart attack: discomfort in the chest, arm, jaw, and also shortness of breath.

If you experience any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

