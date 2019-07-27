Divers search for men reported missing near Guide Rock

Divers were in the water Saturday searching for two men reported missing Friday at the Diversion Dam near Guide Rock, Nebraska.

The Webster County Sheriff's office responded when they received a call on the incident at around 3:30 p.m. The two men were fishing and reportedly went underwater, pulled below the surface by the current.

A third man was rescued and taken to the hospital.

A search for the two missing men began Friday and lasted until late Friday evening. The search was then suspended and began again Saturday morning.

The search was conducted by the Guide Rock Fire and Rescue, the Dive Team from Hebron and Deshler, the Webster County Sheriff''s office, Nebraska Games and Parks and Red Cloud Fire and Rescue.