'Disturbing and disheartening,’ says pastor after suspect arrested in connection to 4 church fires

An arrest has been made in a string of church fires in the Nashville, Tennessee-area.

Alan Fox was arrested after Nashville authorities received anonymous tips. Investigators say he confessed to the church fires. (Source: WZTV/CNN VAN)

Nashville Fire Department arson investigators arrested and charged Alan Fox, 26, for setting all four buildings on fire.

The string of arsons began in Nashville at the Crievewood United Methodist Church early last Monday morning.

Just down the road, Crievewood Baptist Church became the next victim Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

The next fire happened at the Priest Lake Community Church Wednesday around 1 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the final fire at the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Church less than 15 minutes later.

"Really disturbing and disheartening," said William Sensing, associate past at Crievewood Baptist.

Sensing said he found a mess Wednesday morning when investigators let him into the building.

Now, soot covers the ceiling, floors, walls, and has sifted into much of the building.

"I was born in Nashville, lived all my life here, several generations, and this is not Nashville, and I know that, and we're all better than this, and we're all pulling together," Sensing said.

Sensing said his congregation isn't going to let this crime bring them down.

“The church is not the building,” he said. “The church is the people. Jesus Christ is our shepherd, and we are his flock and he is caring for us, and God's loving kindness is filling us every day."

Drew Duffy lives across the street from Crievewood Baptist and calls it a second home for his family.

"You've just got to embrace your feelings, turn your feelings over to God and just have faith and show mercy and forgiveness eventually," he said.

Fire investigators were able to find Fox through anonymous tips to the state fire marshal’s office.

He was also captured on surveillance video at one of the churches.

