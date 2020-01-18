District to use MLK Day to make-up snow days, parents frustrated

Controversy involving a school district near Iowa City over the school board's decision to use the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday as a snow make up day. Now a petition is putting pressure on the board to put the holiday's observance back on the calendar.

Image Source: Rowland Scherman / MGN

Angela Minear said, "My daughter will not be here on Monday we will be going to activities downtown that advocates for equality and diversity and teaches about Doctor King's dream"

Angela Minear, one of many Clear Creek Community School District parents who are not happy.

The school board decided to have classes on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Angela Minear: "We had designated that day for going to downtown Iowa City and doing activities with my daughter to remember Dr. King."

Facebook posts from the district said the board approved the 2020-2021 calendar at its meeting this week and explained that a survey sent to families in November asked for their input, but no one offered a comment about the snow make up day.

"People who didn't want this holiday used as such should have spoken up then absolutely. I was unaware that was even an option to give that type of input or that a federal holiday would even be considered snow make up day,” said Sean Keller, one of many parents who say they were not aware of the survey.

After learning about it, he started a petition.

"It sends a message that we don't value MLK day the way we value other federal holidays and maybe the community doesn't and if so, we need to have that conversation," said Keller.

Six years ago, the Iowa City Community School District faced the same backlash. The board tried to make the change, but turns out, state law forbids districts from altering the calendar once it's approved.

