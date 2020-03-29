Distance runner hopes for shot at state medal

Hannah Denson is a senior track runner at Millard South who has been extremely close to reaching the podium her first three years of high school.

Hannah Denson trains at the Millard South track at Millard South High School in Omaha on Friday, 3/27/20. (Rex Smith)

She missed getting a medal by one placement in her freshman and sophomore years, and she missed it by two spots in her junior year.

Denson was hoping her senior year would be the year she got that coveted state medal.

“It would be amazing to go out there just one more time and get one state medal for track. You know? It would prove a lot on my part,” Denson said.

She's still training and hopes that she can still get that chance to compete once it's safe for athletes.

“Every single day when I train, I think about crossing that finish line at state track,” Denson said.

She says it'll be a huge loss if spring athletes don't get some sort of season this year.

“It is, you know, a season full of memories not just races, but just the hard work and the teammates and the laughter and the meeting up after practice to go get food,” Denson said.

She's committed to run in college, but would give anything to reach her ultimate goal while she's still in high school.