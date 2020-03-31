Disputed Canada-U.S. oil pipeline work to start in April

A Canadian company says it plans to start construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline running from Canada through the U.S. Midwest in April after lining up customers and money.

The project is bitterly opposed by environmentalists and some American Indian tribes. Calgary-based TC Energy says the provincial Alberta government will invest $1.1 billion to cover construction costs through 2020. The company plans to begin at Montana's border with Canada.

Climate activists who oppose the pipeline say fossil fuel usage must be curbed.

Alberta Premiere Jason Kenney says the province's resource-dependent economy could not afford for Keystone XL to be delayed any longer.