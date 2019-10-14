Displaced raccoons ravage neighborhood trash days

Little furry bandits are making a mess of a garbage day in many metro area neighborhoods. They are also forcing themselves into homes and pest control workers tell us this is a really bad year for raccoons.

According to a video from Genuine Pest Control, raccoons are strong and smart, and they’re looking for a warm place to live. A video shows them getting into someone’s home.

Dan Nielsen is a pest control expert and tells 6 News that raccoons are everywhere and it may be due to the wet conditions.

“It does take away hollow trees that they would normally live in, might be underwater in different areas like that have bank dens on creeks and waterways, it definitely moved then around this year and we did see an increase in activity,” said Nielsen.

According to Nielsen, when a raccoon makes up its mind to get into your home, they are usually successful. They will tear up a roof and even crawl down a chimney to get inside.

Raccoons can also be pests when they’re on the outside of your home, especially when they go after your garbage.

“Because they will get into it they will tip over the cans and you can tell right along the boulevard right before trash day that they’ve gotten into it cause they’ve dumped everybody’s cans over,” said Mickey Potter, an Omaha resident.

Another Omaha resident, James Cherewich, got close enough to snap a photo.

“It didn’t seem like he was bothered by me by any means,” said Cherewhich.

Nielsen says that there are preventative measures you can take to keep them out.

“The best thing to do for instance buy trash cans that have a locking lid or secure it down with a bunch of cord bricks can work but the raccoons are able to just push the bricks off and get in,” said Nielsen.

The Humane Society says they will come out and deal with raccoons but only if they pose a danger to the public.

