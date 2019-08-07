Disney to remake ‘Home Alone’ for its streaming service

Merry Christmas in August, ya filthy animal!

Disney has provided no details about how or when the film will be remade, or who will be cast. (Source: Wochit)

The classic 1990s holiday movie “Home Alone” is going to be remade thanks to Disney.

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger announced they are "reimagining" the film for its new streaming service Disney+.

There has been no word on when the remake would premiere or who will be in the cast.

In March, Disney acquired most 21st Century Fox assets following a $71 billion deal, included several film franchises.

Other movies in the mix to be remade by Disney for a new generation include “Night at the Museum,” “Cheaper by the Dozen” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.”

In April, the company unveiled the Disney+ streaming service, which is set to launch in November.

Its service plans will start at $6.99 a month and include plenty of Disney classics, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar movies.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.