Disinfecting your home against the coronavirus

Metro cleaning companies are doing their research on how to properly clean against the coronavirus.

April DeCenzo, the owner of Anytime Cleaning Services, says it's all about your products and cleaning techniques.

"Disinfecting, you know, disinfecting is actually what is going to kill the bacteria and the virus. And it's a two-step process. So it's something that's done after the cleaning," DeCenzo said.

Even before the first confirmed case of the coronavirus here in Nebraska, this business owner was preparing.

"I've definitely kept up to date, trained my staff and have obtained all of the proper products that will be needed," DeCenzo explained.

Those are products on the EPA's list of products to use against COVID-19.

"Everything that we really use is a disinfectant," she said. "Like this 409 is a degreaser and a disinfectant and cleaner."

Like remote controls, light switches, faucets, and refrigerator handles.

While it's still early in their research, the World Health Organization believes COVID-19 may survive on surfaces for a few hours or even several days.

"It's very important to wash your hands thoroughly and use sanitizer but you know if you're still touching surfaces that are you know not sanitized, it's - that's what's important," DeCenzo added.

She also makes sure each home or office building has its own set of cleaning brushes and all rags are washed in a disinfectant detergent.

It's also important to add when you use disinfecting sprays be sure you allow the product to sit on the surface for several seconds before you wipe it away.