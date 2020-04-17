Disinfecting cruisers helps protect first responders against coronavirus

We’ve all been warned that coronavirus hides on surfaces that several people often touch.

There’s one danger zone first responders can’t avoid.

All suited up, this team will swat coronavirus which is dangerous if taken into custody.

“We’re in and out of these cruisers all the time,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Wayne Hudson. “We’re going through different houses, different

people’s businesses so what the sheriff’s department wants to do is make sure we get all the vehicles cleaned on a regular basis so if there is something in there, we can kill it.”

Servepro techs are well-armed as they start with a thorough wipe down of 30 cruisers.

“So our disinfectant has a better chance of getting on to the surface that we want it to,” they said.

That includes radio computer seats and door handles.

After the inside of the cruisers are all cleaned off then a tech comes along with what they call a “mist” which will kill any virus.

The EPA approved disinfectant floats throughout each cruiser and becomes a glistening partner helping to protect deputies.

“It helps you so the next person doesn’t come in and touch all those same surfaces and bring it home to their loved ones and family and friends and co-workers,” said Lathe Toft with Servepro.

After five minutes the mist settles down and then the techs rub it in. The disinfectant raids a potential coronavirus hideout like the back seat of a cruiser.

“If the criminals are contaminating back here this is going to disinfect and clean any saliva, anything that they’re spitting up or bleeding. It will disinfect all of it, 100 percent,” they said.

Even equipped with gloves and masks, first responders risk infection. But before Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies hit the streets, the call for backup has already been made.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has 55 vehicles that are being disinfected. Servpro is charging about $15 each but that is half price.