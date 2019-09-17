Disaster loans approved for Nebraska businesses damaged by flooding

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center announced Tuesday that more than $45 million has been approved in federal disaster loans for Nebraska businesses and residents impacted by the flooding that occurred March 9, through July 14.

According to Director Tanya N. Garfield, $7,251,700 has been approved for businesses and $38,563,800 has been approved for residents to rebuild.

According to a release, the interest rate is 4 percent for businesses and 2.75 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 23, 2019, according to the release.

