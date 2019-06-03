Disaster-damaged property in Sarpy County eligible for assessed value adjustments

If your Sarpy County property suffered significant damage as a result of flooding or other natural disaster after Jan. 1, 2019, you can request an adjustment to your property’s assessed value.

Property owners seeking the adjustment must file a Report of Destroyed Real Property (Form 425) with the Sarpy County Assessor and the Sarpy County Clerk by July 15. The Sarpy County Board of Equalization will consider the report to determine any adjustments to the assessed value for the current year.

To qualify, the damage must meet one of three conditions:



Damage to an improvement exceeding 20% of the improvement’s assessed value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor Damage to the land exceeding 20% of a parcel’s assessed land value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor Damage exceeding 20% of the property’s assessed value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor if: Such property is located in an area that has been declared a disaster area by the Governor and

A housing inspector or health inspector has determined the property is uninhabitable or unlivable.

If you have questions about the Report of Destroyed Real Property (Form 425), please contact the Sarpy County Assessor’s office:



By phone: 402-593-2122

Online

In person: 1210 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion

Both the Sarpy County Assessor’s Office and the Sarpy County Clerk’s Office are in the Sarpy County Courthouse, 1210 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion.