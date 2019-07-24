Disable, elderly, face uncertainty with Trump's food stamp proposal

The choice between receiving food stamps and building some savings may soon be a reality for people like Larry Lopez.

MGN Image

"I'm on disability, so I get the food stamps because I don't have enough to really pay for food, so the SNAP benefits help a lot,” said Lopez, who was at the Together Inc. Food Pantry Wednesday.

Currently, in Nebraska, disabled people and seniors can have up to $25,000 worth of liquid assets before getting cutoff from SNAP benefits.

That number would drop to $3500 if states are forced to start following the Federal rules.

In an op-ed published on Tuesday by Fox News, the Agriculture Secretary explained some of the administration’s reasoning.

". . . too often, States have misused this flexibility and without restraint, expanded the number of people they serve. It is our responsibility... to restore reasonable limits where states have inappropriately taken advantage of the rules."

Mike Hornecek is the CEO of Together Inc. He explained they are on pace to see at least 40,000 people pass through their food pantry this year, that’s 10,000 more than last year. He noted that if fewer people receive food stamps, that number will continue to rise.

"They're still going to need support and help from organizations,” said Hornecek. “The difference is it's going to come from us and we're going to be forced to have to find the resources."

In Nebraska, about 50,000 disabled people or seniors receive SNAP benefits. On average recipients get about $125 each month.

Lopez told 6 News, the thought of having to choose between putting money away for his family, or putting food on the table is disheartening.

"I'm just trying to step up to make it better,” said Lopez. “For the future of the kids and the family. That's basically what I'm trying to do."

The Trump administration expects requiring states to follow federal rules would save about $25 billion over 10 years. There is a 60 day comment period now open for people to let the federal government know what they think about the proposed changes.

