Diesel mix up proves costly for customer at Papillion gas station

A gas station in Papillion is apologizing after a fuel and diesel mix-up is costing their customers car damage.

Dena Gillis is left with a hefty bill after she filled up her car at KB's on 84th Street in Papillion. It only took her a matter of days to figure out there was a problem.

"I went to drive my daughter to school and it stalled five times on the way to the school. So that's when I was like we need to take this thing in, there's something wrong with it," said Gillis.

Her mechanic was at a loss for what happened.

Until she filled up recently her car seemed in good shape, it isn't old.

After guessing the problem was gas-related they put it to the test.

"So they looked at the gas and sure enough they did a sample and it was two-thirds diesel and one-third water," said Gillis.

The gas station Gillis filled up at had diesel in the regular gas pumps, where she believed she was pumping unleaded.

"And then finding out you just poisoned your car basically," said Gillis.

The owner of the gas station blames their vendor Sapp Brothers. He's not sure how many customers have been affected but the problem went unnoticed for a couple of days.

"It was last week when we had the fuel delivery of the 89 product which is was the regular uhm when it was delivered we had the diesel mix-up," said Sunil Luthra, owner of KB's Food Shop franchise.

The diesel was pumped out, the tanks were cleaned, and the correct fuel was put in.

"Go through any fuel lines, clean everything out, and even the filters, and to make sure they're 100% back to normal state," said Luthra.

He is not sure how many cars were impacted but the service station across the street has repaired five cars.

"Three of them got towed in, two of them drove in, barely got in here. It's pretty devastating on a system," said Tim Pfahl, owner of Gene's Auto and Truck Service. "Depending on the vehicle it could be anywhere from a few hundred bucks to a thousand, maybe a little more."

But this could have been a lot worse if gas was put in the diesel tanks. That could cost upwards of $10,000.

The gas station will be posting a notice tonight on their doors saying they will take care of the damage the diesel mix up has caused if you present a receipt from the gas station and the mechanic.

6 News has reached out to Sapp Brothers several times today for an explanation but have not gotten a response.