Devers gets life sentence for role in Sgt. Kyle LeFlore's murder

Convicted in March for his role in the murder of Sgt. Kyle LeFlore, Jason Devers was given a life sentence Tuesday.

Devers was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction handed down earlier this year. He was also sentenced to 5 years, to run consecutively, for using a firearm to commit a felony; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Devers was convicted March 29 on three of four felony charges. The first-degree murder charge was due to aiding in a robbery that ended in death.

LeFlore, an Army sergeant in Omaha on leave, was robbed and killed outside a local nightclub in January of last year.