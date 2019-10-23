Despite perceptions on social media, Lincoln crime rates are dropping

When a major crime happens, it seems like the news is everywhere.

It's on websites, televisions, newspaper pages and even on social media pages.

Often, it sparks concerns about whether or not Lincoln is really safe.

Statistics show, Lincoln is safe.

In fact, you're safer now than you would have been 20 years ago.

"We add more than 3,000 people every year, yet crime remains static," Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.

According to the data LPD reports to the FBI, violent crime has dropped 10 percent in the last 20 years, and property crime has dropped 36 percent.

Despite these numbers, not all Lincoln residents feel safer.

"It's getting a little worse compared to when I was a kid, it seems like the crime is getting more violent than it used to be," Mark Townsend, whose lived in Lincoln his whole life said.

Joe Dowding, another longtime Lincoln resident said "I think the crime rates have gone up, but I also think we have a really good police department."

This misconception has also been widely shared across social media.

With posts on 10/11 NOW's Facebook page that say "Day by day Lincoln is getting worse," "This year has been absolutely horrible with a huge increase in crime" and "What has Lincoln come to?"

Chief Bliemeister said crime in Lincoln hasn't changed, what has changed is how that crime is communicated.

"The way we access information continues to change every day, and it is at your fingertips," Bliemeister said. "Previously you really had to do your homework to know that."

Officer Angela Sands, who leads the department's social media efforts said this communication, despite making some feel afraid, is part of why you should feel safer.

"The biggest thing we've noticed is as we've done educational campaigns on social media we can actually impact crime," Sands said. "When we tell people if you leave your gun in an unlocked vehicle there's a good chance it'll get stolen and what we saw as we pushed those things out is there will be a decrease in guns stolen."

They said this kind of knowledge shouldn't worry residents, it should empower them.

"You have to be aware of events in the community, whether related to all sorts of great things coming to Lincoln or whether it relates to crime," Bliemeister said. "Have that awareness, that empowers you, but don't let that knowledge change the way you live your life."