Despite mild winter, city of Lincoln goes over budget for winter operations

Thanks to a mild winter so far, the city of Lincoln has only used about half of its budget for this year. But last year's hard winter is leaving a lasting effect, causing the city to go over budget for this biennium.

Because the budget works in two year cycles, even though this winter has been mild, the city still went over budget for winter operations. (Source: KOLN)

This time last year, the city was digging its way out of several inches of snow. This year, it's a different story, but that doesn't mean the city is out of the woods yet.

"We exceeded our snow operations budget last year by about $2 million dollars," said Tom Casady, interim director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. "Combine those two, a bad year last year and a pretty good year so far this year, and we're still over in the vicinity of half a million dollars."

Casady said that doesn't mean it's time to panic just yet. He said that $500,000 won't cripple the entire system.

"I know it sounds like a lot of money, but in our grand scheme of things it isn't terrible," Casady said. "I would only start to get concerned if we saw several years in a row where we went over budget by six or seven figures every time."

Casady said the city being over budget is the same as a person going over budget.

"If your heating bill is high this month, you have to reach into your budget elsewhere and find the funds to pay that bill," Casady said. "It's the same way with our multi-million dollar budget. When we go over in winter operations, we have to reach into other areas we'd spend money and spend less in that."

He said that most likely means less money for road repairs this year, but he said he's hopeful this will also mean a larger budget for the next budget cycle.

"I'd like to have more funding, and I guess the main reason we want to have more is because we could really use some additional equipment," Casady said. "We have a limited number of material spreaders and t's a job for us when we need to spread brine and pre-treat streets."

He said with a bigger budget, he is also hoping to plow residential streets more often.

Casady said he thinks the city will be able to make it through the rest of this winter season without too much more damage to the budget, but this money has to last through next fall, and every time snowplows go out, that cost goes up.

Transportation and Utilities will submit its budget proposal for the next budget cycle, 2020-2022, in either late March or early April.