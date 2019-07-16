Despite bicycle theft arrests, OPD advises taking extra precautions

Omaha Police said Tuesday they have made several arrests in recent bike thefts, but that riders should still take precautions to keep their cycles safe.

So far this year, 127 bikes have been reported stolen.

OPD said when locks fail, there are steps you can take to keep your belongings safe.

Steve Thomson had his custom electric bike stolen on Thursday.

"It's kind of devastating because I planned ahead, I parked the bike in a prominent spot, and I locked it properly," Thomson said. "And it just wasn't enough."

Thomson is out $4,000 and an electric bike he put months of work into.

"I'm not in the position to replace that bike in the same manner or to get a car," he shares.

He said his bike was locked with a motorcycle cable and a sturdy U-Lock outside of a heavily trafficked area near Mutual of Omaha where he works.

With bike thefts happening throughout the city, OPD recommends taking extra precautions.

"If a person has the ability to bring their bike indoors or in a garage, we suggest that," Officer Pecha told 6 News.

Pecha also recommends jotting down your bikes serial number, so if it is taken like Thomson's, it can be linked back to you.

"A lot of these bikes end up at the pawn shops in town," Officer Pecha said. "It's easier for us to track down your bike and get it back to you if you have the actual documentation that bike is yours."

That's all Thomson is asking for: to have his bike to be returned back to him in any condition.

"I'd rather have it back than have the money for it to be honest with you," Thomson said looking at a picture of the bike. "Because I just have an emotional connection to it. I've done so much work to it. So much money. I've had a lot of fun with it. I even have it hooked up so I can tote my kids around in one of the bike trailers."

Until then, Thomson will use his back-up standard bike.

OPD recommends registering your bicycle with online services like "Bike Index" or "529 Garage" to have it registered and easily traceable.