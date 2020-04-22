Designer found on Facebook faces questions after wedding dress never materializes

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the wedding date for an Omaha couple, but that wasn't the only setback they've been forced to overcome.

An Omaha bride said a designer she found on Facebook to make a wedding dress for her — at a cost of $2,700 — never delivered.

"I ended up getting overwhelmed taking on too many projects," Oklahoma dressmaker Britney Smith said.

"But these people paid you money. Where did their money go?" Mike McKnight asked

Smith said: "I was sewing and trying to raise money to pay these people back."

But bride Diane Brinson said "none of the stuff, so far, has been truthful."

After a 6 On Your Side report in January, PayPal paid most of Brinsons fraud claim, but Smith still owes Brinson a $600 refund.

"These people want to know about getting their money back,” McKnight said.

"I don’t have nothing to give, sir," Smith replied.

The engaged couple listened to our interview with the dressmaker.

"I don’t believe what she has to say," Brinson said. "Her tears are, you know — too late for that. If she felt like she was going through a situation, she could have communicated that."

Another jilted customer understands what Brinson is going through.

"(Smith) wants to be the victim in all this, but she’s not," Airerona Morris said. "It’s us that are the victims."

The dressmaker and her family were allegedly taken in for a few weeks by a good samaritan in Oklahoma.

"There was never a stitch of material and sewing machine threaded or anything here at the house,” said Vallie Jordan.

More than a dozen brides from several states have claimed on a Facebook group that the same designer took money but didn’t deliver their wedding dresses. Some say they’ve made complaints with the Oklahoma attorney general.

A local designer stepped up and made a wedding dress for Brinson, charging her a discounted price.

"For the people of the community who came in and helped, I really appreciate it," Brinson said. "Not only did it help, it just really put my faith back into people.”

A spirit that will carry the bride to be through to her wedding day, which has been moved from may to mid-July.