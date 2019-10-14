Des Moines pup pilfered with stolen car turns up safe in Omaha

Jasper has had a rough go of things what with being puppy-jacked in Des Moines but all is well now that the red-cloaked traveler has been reunited with mom in Omaha.

The Nebraska Humane Society tweeted the quick version of things Monday.

According to the tweets, Tatiana had stopped at a Des Moines convenience store only to return minutes later to the empty space where her car had been parked. Jasper and her phone were both gone with the vanished vehicle.

Tatiana did some sleuthing with a phone tracking app and discovered that her car had turned up in Omaha.

She called NHS to see if they had any information on Jasper and Animal Control had just picked up a dog matching the description - red garb and all.

Tatiana then made the trek to Omaha for the reunion.