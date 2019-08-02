Deputy's tourniquet saves man with chainsaw injury

A man was recovering Friday after a serious accident with a chainsaw, thanks to a life-saving procedure done by a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy.

That man was on his way to the hospital when he stopped and waved down Deputy Jonathan Smolen. A quick-thinking Smolen pulled out the tourniquet provided by his department.

The man had accidentally cut his thigh with a chainsaw while attempting to cut a nearby tree nearby.

It was the first time Smolen used his tourniquet.

"Seeing it in real-life application is cool, and seeing it be effective and seeing it stop the bleeding was good to see," Smolen said.

Douglas County deputies train using tourniquets on themselves as a way to know when to stop applying the pressure. The tighter, the better.

"Tighten it until you stop seeing the blood flow," Smolen said.

Smolen called an ambulance, and the man was taken to Bergan Mercy. As of Friday evening, that man was still at the hospital.