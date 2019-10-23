Deputy indicted for tactical gear store scheme

Just hours after 6 On Your Side exposed a multi-million dollar loss by a closed Fremont tactical gear shop, an arrest was made by FBI.

Closed Tactical Gear Store allegedly opened with fake contracts.

A federal indictment alleges that Craig Harbaugh used fake contracts to hide a nearly 11 million dollar fraud. It all centers on his closed tactical solutions gear store in Fremont.

The indictment alleges that he used the false documents and photos to convince a half dozen investors and Great Western Bank to make it look like he had contracts to sell his tactical gear and weapons.

Harbaugh allegedly showed the bank and the investor’s contracts with several law enforcement agencies including a fake seven-figure contract with the Nebraska State Patrol for tactical gear and a fake 10-million dollar Defense Department contract for night vision sights.

One victim who invested $1.3 million dollars sent Harbaugh a miss-typed, but clear message stating, “Thanks for losing all our retirement money 1.3 million dollars you just kept taking our money.”

Harbaugh responded with, “I swear your money is good I did not lose it. You will have it Monday.”

The indictment alleges the scam cost the investors and the bank a total of nearly $11 million.

The Dodge County Sheriff hasn’t returned messages but sources say Harbaugh has been on administrative for several weeks. 6 News is also told that FBI agents arrested Harbaugh at the Dodge County courthouse where he was to appear at a replevin hearing with Great Western Bank. He is due in federal court Wednesday.

