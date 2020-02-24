Deputies who were shot at by Louisville man in January cleared of wrongdoing

Four Cass County sheriff's deputies are back on the job Monday. They've been cleared of any wrongdoing in a shootout with a Louisville man.

Paul Warner is facing nearly 29 felony charges according to court documents. Warner traded gunfire with deputies back in late January. He was hit four times.

First responders were called to Warner's home where he allegedly opened fire on deputies. Warner is still in the hospital and is under 24-hour guard.

The Nebraska State Patrol is still investigating the incident.

