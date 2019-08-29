Deputies looking for West Omaha thieves

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asked for help Thursday identifying two people deputies say are involved in several West Omaha thefts.

Investigators said they believe the man stole items from cars, then used stolen credit cards at stores at gas station, buying tools, gas, and air-conditioners. He is also suspected of working with a woman who may be buying gas with the stolen cards.

Surveillance photos show the pair using a truck and an SUV to travel between the stores.

Anyone with information about the pair are asked to contact Detective Mike Dechellis at 402-444-6225; or the Sheriff's Office at 402-444-6000.