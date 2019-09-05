Deputies keeping an extra eye out for speeders

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on speeders.

You may not see them, but they say they're keeping an extra eye on our neighbors.

The two-lane road on Irvington has a rural feel to it, and that may be why drivers tend to speed on it.

The limit is 35 miles per hour, but some drivers go over that.

Deputy Jeremy Welsch is wasting no time Thursday afternoon writing tickets.

His Captain, Wayne Hudson, says you might not see deputies right away, but they are watching.

"We aren't trying to do the gotcha as far as speed enforcement, we put on Twitter and Facebook where we are going to be at: That's your warning. If you chose to speed through those areas, you are going to get a ticket, it's on you," said Hudson.

Over the span of an hour-and-a-half, Welsch wrote six tickets just on Irvington. He says it's a problem road where they receive complains every year. It's also near a ballpark, so kids are always around.

"We want citizens to know we are being proactive and we are taking their concerns into consideration. We want our kids to be safe. We want them to go back and forth to school safely," said Hudson.