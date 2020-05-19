Deputies hit by bottles at massive block party in Florida

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida say they were hit with cups of alcohol, bottles and bar stools after they made arrests at a weekend block party involving thousands of party-goers.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that the outdoor party spanning several locations in DeLand had 3,000 people.

Two men were arrested for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

During the arrests, two deputies were hit with a cup of alcohol.

Some party-goers said they were targeted because the crowd was largely African American, but Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a news release that the actions by deputies were aimed at keeping the public safe.

