Department of Ag, Food Bank for the Heartland team up to aide food insecurity

Food insecurity is at an all-time high and families across the metro are still struggling because of COVID-19. A program from the Department of Agriculture is providing billions of dollars’ worth of food assistance to families.

Ralston school district employees are embracing the heat.

"You want to help so much, but there's only so much you can do," said Anna Siedlik, a volunteer.

They've partnered with Food Bank for The Heartland, providing produce boxes to families across the metro.

“This is our first week doing that and so far, it's been great. We've been getting some donated chicken and bread to give to families,” said Siedlik.

Anna Siedlik is a volunteer and says familiar faces are still seeking help since the pandemic started.

Between March and May, Food Bank for The Heartland says it gave out about 4 million meals, which is well above average.

Kristen and her family have been relying on food pantries because of the pandemic.

Some of the food they're taking home comes from Indiana, thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farmers to Families food box program. It’s part of the coronavirus food assistance program.

"It's free for whoever comes. It helps my kids get the nutrition and the food that they need during the week,” said Kristen.

The food bank welcomes families seeking help for the first time. Those looking to put food on the table can visit 10 sites Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

