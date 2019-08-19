Denison, Iowa man killed in crash near West Point

A Denison, Iowa man was killed in a two-vehicle traffic accident in Cuming County, Nebraska Sunday.

The crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Highway 9 approximately 1.5 miles north of West Point.

The Cuming County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Jose Barrios, 21. Investigators said he was killed when his vehicle ran into an oncoming vehicle driven by a West Point man who was hospitalized after the crash.

Circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

