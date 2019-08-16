Demolition underway at Green Acres, more than 120 home to be torn down

In just a matter of days, more than two dozen homes have been torn down at a local mobile home park. It's a scene that conjures a mix of emotions for those who call Green Acres home.

Green Acres demolition

“It's a bit upsetting because all those people lost their homes, but you know you've got to do the cleanup process and I think they're doing very well,” said Makayla Mendolia, who lives at Green Acres.

Floodwaters swallowed this mobile home park back in March, damaging about 130 homes beyond repair.

“This is a really big job,” said demolition crew lead, Jim Hill. “There's probably three to four city blocks of mobile homes that have to be cleaned up.”

Only about 50 of the approximately 200 homes escaped severe damage. For the people who've been able to return to their homes, it's a relief to see the demolition get underway.

Mendolia and her two-year-old daughter have a front-row seat to what they hope is a new beginning for their community.

“She stands out here and yells at the tractors for being too loud," said Mendolia.

Mendolia and her young family moved into their home just two weeks before the flood. She's excited about a second chance at getting to know her neighbors.

“I know they're bringing more homes in and I'm hoping that maybe some of the people who used to live down here can come back and have even nicer homes.”

As for when those new homes will go up is still unknown, but Green Acres representatives said they're on track to have the demolition done by October.

At the nearby Paradise Lakes, mobile home park demolition is expected to get underway this winter. The city of Bellevue is tearing down the majority of those homes after the owner said he could not afford to pay for the demolition. The city is working out the details of a lien on the property.

