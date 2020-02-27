Demolition of Southside Terrace apartments looms as community gives input

Southside Terrace Apartments, Omaha’s largest public housing complex is moving closer to demolition day, but more planning and meetings are in the works before it arrives.

It is likely another four years will be needed before the apartments at S 30th and T Streets are torn down, but the process is underway.

The plan involves not only flattening the 350 units but to build a community with the surrounding Indian Hills neighborhood.

A similar idea is underway in North Omaha where public housing is set to be torn down while mixed-income housing is going up alongside new businesses, community spaces and other services.

Last week, officials began to meet with residents to gain their input with the goal of having a master plan by summer 2021.

Cesar Garcia is the head of the Southside Redevelopment Corporation.

He said community engagements, listening to residents’ needs and gathering ideas throughout the neighborhood are part of the process.

“Once we have all of the information we need to make sure that the community is okay with what we are proposing and what we are proposing comes 100 percent from their feedback,” he said.

As for those currently living at Southside Terrace, one option is to build new housing nearby before demolition begins.