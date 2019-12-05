Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker campaigning in Council Bluffs

Presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker returned to Council Bluffs on Thursday, continuing his run for the Democratic nomination.

Photo: Erin Schaff / DNCC

The senator from New Jersey was in the area over the summer, when the field of candidates was much fuller and the second round of debates was just around the corner.

His message then was setting himself apart from President Trump and preparing to further challenge former Vice President Joe Biden at the podiums.

Now, the competition has thinned. The most recent departure: Sen. Kamala Harris dropped out of contention on Tuesday.

—

