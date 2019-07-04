Democratic presidential contenders storm the Hawkeye State for the Fourth

The Fourth of July brought a host of presidential contenders to the Hawkeye State including Sen. Kamala Harris who was in Council Bluffs.

Her team was on site for hours setting up for her to enjoy barbeque with voters and share her message.

Attendees brought their law chair and kids to enjoy the sun and get a closer look at the senator fresh from a post-debate surge in the polls.

People we spoke with vary on why they chose to spend the fourth there instead of at home. Some say it’s a chance to better understand Harris while others said it’s because they’ve been following the senator's campaign since the start and couldn’t pass up the chance to see her in person.

Devin Bergman and Zach Lee, of La Vista, said they turned up because they say they saw a leader in Harris during the debate.

Lee said, "You know I’ve watched her, after this first debate I feel more strongly what is her and there are certainly more people that feel a little bit more of a draw towards her."

Bergman said, "I feel like she kind of took command of the entire debate. Everyone was kind of following her lead so I thought that showed good presence for our next commander-in-chief.

Harris is here less than a week after her first debate where she pulled ahead in polls making herself contender in the Democratic race.

Joe Biden, Beto Rourke. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg were also in Iowa Thursday.