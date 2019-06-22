WATCH LIVE: Democratic hopefuls gather at South Carolina Democratic Convention

Nearly the entire Democratic presidential field will address hundreds of South Carolina Democrats on Saturday as the candidates look to make connections in a key early nominating state.

The South Carolina state party convention is part of a big political weekend for the South's first primary state, with more than 20 candidates campaigning at various party events.

Most of the candidates also will appear Saturday at a separate Planned Parenthood forum on abortion rights.

South Carolina offers the largest Democratic primary electorate of the four early nominating states, and it's the only early primary historically dominated by older black voters and white voters who trend more moderate than the national party.