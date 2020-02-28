Demo fleet of electric pedal-assist bikes coming to Lincoln

After almost two years of bike-sharing in Lincoln, BikeLNK is powering up with five electric pedal-assist bikes in March and April.

BikeLNK will have the bikes in the system for two months to see how the community responds.

The five bikes are a demo fleet of BCycle Electric bikes that assist riders as they pedal up to 17mph.

There is no additional cost to use an e-bike, you just need a valid BikeLNK pass.

To get the assist, a user needs to turn on the bike with a button located on the left side of the handlebars.

Once a rider starts pedaling, the electric-assist will match the rider’s power.

BikeLNK plans to have a “home base” station for the bikes to be at each day to ensure they rotate around the system. The bikes will start at the “home base” station each morning and be brought back to the station three more times throughout the day.

On Monday, March 2nd, the bikes will start at the 11th & P station located right outside Embassy Suites. BikeLNK suggests using the BCycle App to locate the e-bikes which will be shown with a little lightning bolt symbol on the station icon.

