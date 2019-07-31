Delta pilot arrested just before take off on suspicion of being drunk

A Delta pilot in Minnesota is under arrest after reportedly showing up to work drunk.

A Delta pilot was pulled off a plane in Minneapolis he was set to fly. (Source: Wochit)

Officials removed Gabriel Schroeder from a fully boarded flight at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday.

He allegedly had a glass container of alcohol in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Schroeder tried to avoid an extra TSA screening for crew members before his flight, sending up red flags to staff.

Schroeder will not face any formal charges until his toxicology tests are completed, which could take up to a week.

Delta did not report how close the plane was to departing from the airport, but the airline said they have zero tolerance for alcohol violations so they are cooperating with

investigators.

