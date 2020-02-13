Def Leppard, ZZ Top plan fall tour stop in Omaha

Def Leppard is touring with ZZ Top later this fall, according to a promoter's announcement, and the 20/20 Vision Tour includes an Omaha stop.

The Omaha concert is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 7, at CHI Health Center.

Tickets go on sale on LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. through 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.

Def Leppard features Joe Elliott on vocals; Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell on guitar; Rick "Sav" Savage on bass guitar; and Rick Allen at the drums.

ZZ Top is celebrating its 50th anniversary with Bill F. Gibbons on guitar, Dusty Hill on bass guitar, and Frank Beard on drums.