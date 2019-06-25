Deer ticks found in Douglas County, can cause Lyme disease

Deer ticks, known carriers of the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, have been identified in Douglas County, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Deer ticks, also known as "black-legged ticks," are about an eighth of an inch long — or about the size of a sesame seed. Ticks can thrive in humid conditions, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists typical symptoms of Lyme disease as fever, headache, fatigue, and a rash that forms a bullseye pattern. If left untreated, the infection can affect the joints, heart, and nervous system.

According to the CDC's most current available data, there have been 72 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in Nebraska between 2007 and 2017.

DCHD suggests avoiding tick bites by:

