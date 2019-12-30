Decision delayed on Steve LeClair's job status with city

The legal fight between the City of Omaha and the head of the firefighters union will carry into next year.

The city wants a judge to throw out an arbitrator's decision that allowed Steve LeClair to return to his job as a firefighter.

LeClair was fired after being accused of shoving a woman at a bar and allegedly making a racial remark. After initially pleading "not guilty," he pled "no contest" to misdemeanor assault in April.

Last month, an independent arbitrator ruled that LeClair's firing was excessive punishment, but the city claims the arbitrator's decision misstated the evidence.

A court hearing scheduled for Monday has been delayed and pushed to the end of January.