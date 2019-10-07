Deborah Sander named Omaha's Director of Human Resources

Omaha has a new Director of Human Resources. Mayor Jean Stothert has named Deborah Sander to the post.

Sander worked in the city's Finance and Human Resources Departments for 28 years until she retired in December 2018.

The Personnel Board recommended three finalists for the Human Resources Director position, including Sander.

She will begin the new position October 21 at a salary of $162,000.

The mayor was quoted in a news release as saying, “Deb has made substantial contributions over more than two decades working for the City of Omaha. She has excellent credentials in finance, hiring and training, technology, employment and pension policies. I am excited to welcome Deb back. Her experience is an asset to the City of Omaha, the taxpayers and our employees.”

Sander held several positions beginning in 1990. She retired as Payroll Manager.

Before retirement, Sander managed the implementation of a new Human Resources Information System (HRIS). The system replaced a 30-year old HR/Payroll system, eliminates paperwork and data entry and provides efficient management of all Human Resources processes including hiring, payroll, pension, and employee benefits.

She also served as Chairperson of the DOTComm Oversight Committee (2012-2018).

The City of Omaha Pension Board approved Sander’s monthly pension in December. To be eligible to return as Human Resources Director, Sander will return the pension payments already received.

Sander has a Master of Business Administration with emphasis on Human Resource Management from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Creighton University.

She replaces Tim Young, who resigned in August.