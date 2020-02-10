Debate strikes over gambling in Nebraska after Sen. Wayne proposes new bill

Some heavy hitters turn out at the state capitol this afternoon to urge lawmakers to reject expanding gambling.

Husker legends Tom Osborne and Johnny Rodgers told the general affairs committee the negatives far outweigh the positives.

This debate has been going on in Nebraska ever since Council Bluffs got casinos in the ’90s.

Omaha Senator Justin Wayne is behind the three bills up for debate this afternoon.

He argues Nebraska’s gambling laws are outdated and could be a smart way to raise revenue and lower taxes.

With 80-percent of Nebraskans already gambling in Iowa he worries that Nebraska gets none of the tax benefits.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said, “Nebraska is already doing this. There are three casinos right across from my district. And you don’t even have to go across the river anymore to bet. You can do so at the casino in Carter Lake.”

Senator Wayne’s bill wouldn’t allow sports betting on high school or youth sports.

“That’s a dead argument when you say it will bring in tax dollars. There are all sorts of research that show the social costs created by gambling and the speed of gambling with double and triple the social costs involved,” said Tom Osborne.

In January alone the three Iowa casinos saw more than 8-million dollars bet on sports and 31-million on table games and slots.

Supporters say Nebraska opponents of expanding gambling are being hypocritical, that the lottery has been here for years and you have better odds of winning at a casino.

Since September when sports betting went into effect in Iowa, Senator Wayne says Iowa has collected 1.9-million dollars in new revenue.

