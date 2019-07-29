Death of man at Lincoln hotel linked to narcotics

Lincoln Police say the death of Craig Haynes, 49, at the Courtyard Marriott on Saturday afternoon has been ruled a drug overdose - one in a recent string of overdoses in the area.

Authorities were called to the Marriott around 4 p.m. Saturday, July 27th, on a report of two unconscious men.

The first officer to arrive began CPR on Haynes while he was assisted by a bystander who performed CPR on a 26-year old male.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and continued life-saving efforts on Haynes who was pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Narcan was administered and the 26 year-old male was hospitalized. He is expected to recover.

According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, Haynes was an inmate at the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln and was employed at the hotel as part of a work-release program.

The incident followed a Friday, July 26th case in which police responded to a hotel near the airport in northwest Lincoln at 12:50 a.m. on a report of a 21-year-old woman overdosing on narcotics. That woman, identified as Leah Johnson, of Lincoln, later died in the hospital.

In a third incident, authorities responded to an overdose report at a home near 14th and B streets around 11:28 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. A 49-year-old woman had overdosed on narcotics. CPR and Narcan were both administered and she eventually regained consciousness. The woman was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the investigation into the events leading to the deaths is continuing. That includes interviews, reviewing video from the business, processing forensic and digital evidence and waiting for the results from the autopsies.

Based on the initial investigation police believe the deaths of Johnson and Haynes and the hospitalization of the second man found unconscious with Haynes at the Marriott resulted from an overdose of illicit narcotics. The investigation will focus on identifying what specific drug led to the overdoses and to identify those responsible for the distribution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402 441-6000.