Deal reached on pay plan for corrections officers

The State of Nebraska has a deal with the Fraternal Order of Police on a compensation plan for corrections officers.

The agreement includes five components:



Wage Increases : Corrections Officers will be reclassified as Corrections Corporals. Corrections Corporals, Unit Caseworkers, and Sergeants shall receive wage increases pursuant to placement on newly implemented seven step pay plans.

: Corrections Officers will be reclassified as Corrections Corporals. Corrections Corporals, Unit Caseworkers, and Sergeants shall receive wage increases pursuant to placement on newly implemented seven step pay plans. New Teammates: New corrections teammates will see the minimum rate of pay for Corrections Corporals and Unit Caseworkers increase to $20.00/hour, while the Corrections Sergeant minimum rate of pay will increase to $24.00/hour.

New corrections teammates will see the minimum rate of pay for Corrections Corporals and Unit Caseworkers increase to $20.00/hour, while the Corrections Sergeant minimum rate of pay will increase to $24.00/hour.

Current Teammates: Current teammates will have their rate of pay increase to the new classification minimum rate of pay or the same dollar amount that the minimum has been raised, whichever is higher.

Current teammates will have their rate of pay increase to the new classification minimum rate of pay or the same dollar amount that the minimum has been raised, whichever is higher. Performance Based Wage Increases : Corrections Corporals, Unit Caseworkers, and Sergeants will have the opportunity to receive step increases on July 1, 2020, following satisfactory performance reviews.

: Corrections Corporals, Unit Caseworkers, and Sergeants will have the opportunity to receive step increases on July 1, 2020, following satisfactory performance reviews. Alternative Shifts : Right now, state prisons are run using 8-hour shifts. The State will get the discretion to implement 12-hour shifts at high-security facilities on up to 70 percent of posts, with the additional 30 percent consisting of 8-hour or 10-hour shifts. This will help create a safer environment for Corrections teammates, provide flexibility, and reduce overtime.

: Right now, state prisons are run using 8-hour shifts. The State will get the discretion to implement 12-hour shifts at high-security facilities on up to 70 percent of posts, with the additional 30 percent consisting of 8-hour or 10-hour shifts. This will help create a safer environment for Corrections teammates, provide flexibility, and reduce overtime. Bonuses : The State will get the discretion to provide annual lump sum bonus payments of up to 10 percent of base wages to teammates in the Corrections Corporal, Unit Caseworker, or Sergeant classifications at high security facilities.

: The State will get the discretion to provide annual lump sum bonus payments of up to 10 percent of base wages to teammates in the Corrections Corporal, Unit Caseworker, or Sergeant classifications at high security facilities. Hiring Rate Flexibility: The State will get the discretion to hire corrections officers working in other jurisdictions, law enforcement officers, and members of the military at a rate of pay higher than the minimum rate for Corrections Corporals, Unit Caseworkers, and Sergeants based on applicable years of experience.

Governor Pete Ricketts is quoted as saying, “This new agreement underscores our ongoing commitment to the dedicated men and women who tirelessly work in protective services to keep the public safe around the clock.”

Corrections Director Scott Frakes said, “In a robust economy with record low levels of unemployment, we acknowledge that staffing challenges are not a quick fix. The great thing about improving retention is that it can build upon itself. Increasing the number of experienced teammates will facilitate the on-boarding and engagement of new staff members as we move forward.”

Mike Chipman, President of FOP 88, said the agreement, "will help put Corrections on the right path to address the staffing crisis in our facilities and help us retain valuable employees.”

The agreement is still subject to ratification by a vote of FOP members.

FOP represents corrections officers at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services and safety and security specialists at the Department of Health and Human Services.