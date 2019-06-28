Deaf woman files complaint after she says judge denied her sign language interpreter

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico said a judge violated the rights of a deaf woman by denying her an interpreter during a hearing.

Selene Alverio said experiencing discrimination isn't new to her.

Selene Alverio has filed a discrimination complaint against Judge Daniel Ramczyk. The judge has since been appointed to another position. (Source: KOAT/CNN VAN)

"This is something that happens repeatedly, over and over again," Alverio said.

She showed up to the Bernalillo County Metro Court for a civil hearing on Nov. 6. When the hearing started, she told Judge Daniel Ramczyk she needed a sign language interpreter but her request was denied.

The court requires those who need disability accommodations to contact the court’s ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) coordinator no later than 48 hours before the scheduled court date. Alverio said she did that about two weeks prior to her court date but they said it was too late and denied her request.

"This kind of behavior really undermines the integrity of the bench," said Katie Joeppner, of the ACLU of New Mexico. "When Judge Daniel Ramcyzc denied Miss Alverio an ASL interpreter, he denied her the ability to defend herself. He also denied her basic respect and dignity."

The day she appeared in court, she told the judge she needed an interpreter, but it was also denied.

Alverio and the ACLU of New Mexico filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice against the judge and the court.

She believes all this could have been avoided.

A spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court sent a statement saying “the court cannot comment on pending litigation.” The spokesperson did say that Ramczyk is no longer with the court.

He's now been appointed as a district judge.

