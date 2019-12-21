Deadly gunfire in Kansas City suburb of Leawood

Police in northeastern Kansas are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

Leawood police say officers were called around 8 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex parking lot for reports of shots fired.

The Kansas City Star reports that short time later, two people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims, a man, died of his wounds. The other victim was taken to an area trauma center. Their names had not been released by midday Saturday, and no arrests had been reported.

It was the Kansas City suburb's first homicide of the year.