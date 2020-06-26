Deadline to protest property valuations quickly approaches

If you’re angry about your property valuations this year, you are running out of time to protest.

Tuesday is the last day to file a protest if you think your property taxes jumped too high this year.

So far there are thousands of property owners who don’t agree with their valuations this year.

Larry Anzalone is one of those not happy about the valuation of his south Omaha rental property.

“It would be really nice if they had a cap like 10, 15 percent but instead they go 33, 300 percent I mean that’s totally unfair to the taxpayer,” said Anzalone. “I mean we have no control over it.”

Larry says the valuation of his apartment building jumped from $120,400 to $163,700, he says his apartment building generates part of his retirement income.

It’s nowhere near returning what it did when I bought it because everything keeps going up out of control, I mean a small guy like me can’t invest no more without being taxed out of the business,” said Anzalone.

6 News did receive a statement from the Douglas County Assessor saying in part, “Also this area was appraised this past year which reflects sales and market trends by which we set values.”

Douglas County Clerk Daniel Esch says so far there are more than 3,000 property owners upset over increased valuations.

“It’s higher than normal… so literally the moment you walked in we checked and we were at 3,504 for the year and my assumption is we’ll probably pass 5,000.” Said Esch.

There are three ways you can protest your property taxes, in person, by phone, or online. The County Clerk says most people are protesting by phone and whatever way you decide to protest, the deadline is June 30th.

Esch says because of the COVID-19 pandemic most people are protesting by phone.

“I encourage people to not come here if they don’t have to but you can hand-deliver them as well,” said Esch.

Larry says he just needs some relief, or he could lose this part of his retirement income.

“I might end up having to sell it because between this and utilities it’s just getting out of hand,” said Anzalone.

Once again the deadline to protest property valuations is June 30th. Mail-in forms have to have a June 30th postmark. The Douglas County Board of Equalization will remain open until 6 p.m. on the final day instead of the usual 4:30 p.m. closing time.

If you have any questions you can call 402 444-6510 or visit the county’s website.

