Daycare break-ins have West Omaha moms on alert

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is asking West Omaha mothers to be on the lookout while dropping their kids off at preschool in the morning after at least three recent reports of vehicle break-ins at preschools

“It definitely makes me feel violated,” said Johanna Castle, one such mother who shared photos she snapped moments after her car was broken into. “I usually just drop her off, and I'm out.”

Tuesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office alerted parents via its Facebook page to be on the lookout for potential thieves preying on mothers of preschool-aged children.

At 7:30 a.m. last Monday, Castle said, she walked her 4-year-old daughter, Willow, into Harrison Village childcare near 169th and Harrison streets.

“We weren't inside but like 5 minutes, and I came out, and there was glass all over the front of the car, or out of the front seat of the car,” she said.

The Sherriff's Office said they received three reports of vehicle break-ins at daycare facilities, and that they believe these suspects are waiting until moms either leave their vehicle to drop off their child or pick them up inside of the building before they decide to strike.

“My whole window was smashed and my purse was gone. And my purse was actually hidden under the seat,” Castle said.

Cash, credit cards, a checkbook, her social security card — all stolen.

“They had everything,” she said.

Castle’s her other young daughter, age 6, was there, too, waiting to be dropped off next at her kindergarten class.

“She just broke down and was crying,” Castle said. “She didn't even want to leave the building. She didn't want to get in the car for me to have to drive her to school when everything was done. Like, you can have whatever you want, but if you mess with my kid or upset my kid, that's a different thing.”

Castle said a similar accident happened in front of Harrison Village Childcare last fall.

Video from a Nest camera across the street shows someone smashing the window of an SUV before getting in the car sitting one parking spot over, then driving away.

The Sheriff's Office is asking women to avoid leaving their purses in their vehicles.