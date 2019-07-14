David's Sunday Morning Forecast - Hot and humid this afternoon

A few showers and storms tried to push into our area from the west this morning, but quickly fizzled out as they approach the Norfolk area. We'll see a few clouds at times this morning, but the bulk of the area will stay dry. Any stray shower will fade out quickly by mid-morning. Clouds should generally thin out leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm up a little more than yesterday thanks to the extra sunshine. We'll warm into the upper 80s to around 90 by the lunch hour, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Combine that with relatively high humidity, heat index readings will likely climb into the 95 to 98 degree range, making it feel much warmer than yesterday. Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with lows in the middle 70s.

A few more clouds are expected on Monday and Tuesday, some low level moisture spinning around the remnant circulation of Barry will help to spread those clouds our way. This will help to keep temperatures in check just a bit to start the work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday in the 90 to 92 degree range. There is also a slight chance for a few storms Tuesday and then again Wednesday morning, mainly north of the metro.

By Wednesday, the heat really starts to build across our area, with highs climbing into the middle 90s and heat index readings pushing into the 100 to 105 degree range. Temperatures continue to climb through the end of the week, with Thursday and Friday likely the warmest. Highs likely in the upper 90s with heat index readings in the 105 to 110 degree range. Remember that the effect of extreme heat on the body is cumulative. The long stretch of above normal heat will increase the risk for heat illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, so appropriate precautions should be taken to keep yourself cool and hydrated over the next week.